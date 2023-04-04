For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A mother-of-four has told of how she felt there was “no escape” after her abusive husband sent naked photos of her to friends and forced her to have his name tattooed on her.

Tanya Taylor’s husband Christopher Taylor, 60, also threatened to kill her and made false internet dating profiles of her during her terrifying ordeal.

He also installed cameras inside the couple’s home, withheld prescribed medication after she had a stroke and removed all locks on all of the doors inside their property.

Taylor, of Burnley, Lancashire, was jailed on Monday for two years at Preston Crown Court. He previously pleaded guilty to controlling or coercive behaviour in an intimate relationship and three counts of possession of an offensive weapon.

Speaking after the sentencing, Tanya, 56, who wanted to share her story to show similar victims there is "light at the end of the tunnel", said: “Over the years I simply felt that there was no escape from constant abuse.

“Most of it happened behind closed doors within the family home and involved just myself and Christopher.

“I’ve always envisaged home is where I’m supposed to feel safe, yet for me that was where the worst things that could ever happen were occurring throughout my marriage.

“This person was supposed to be protect me, love me, protect me from the evils of the world.

“However Christopher was subjecting me to the most unimaginable things, such as contacting friends and associates via social media, sending pictures of myself naked to male associates, pretending to be me when people replied, getting in touch with associates’ partners who he had sent pictures to.

“All this was totally bizarre, frightening, twisted behaviour that l endured constantly when l was married to Christopher.

“He would put me on dating websites and pretend to be me all the time.

“I just can’t understand how anybody could do that to someone they were supposed to be in love with.”

Tanya Taylor was subjected to controlling and coercive behaviour by her husband between 2016 and 2022 (Lancashire Police / SWNS)

Tanya also said that Taylor would also make her believe she was in the wrong and if she challenged him, he would be violent to control her.

The mother-of-four said: “I felt unloved but couldn’t escape what was happening to me.

“l was isolated from my family, l had become isolated to extended family.

“Christopher wanted to control of every aspect of my life.”

Tanya started to suffer from depression, anxiety and stress while feeling “ashamed” about what was happening.

In September last year, Tanya reported the abuse to police which she said was “daunting at first.”

She said: “l look back and l don’t know where I found the strength as l feared for the safety of what Christopher could do to me.

“The threats were real, the intimidation was real and the thought Christopher could hurt somebody that l love was an extremely dark time in my life and the thoughts still haunt me.

“The fear hasn’t gone away.

“I have since evaluated and l am proud to state it took immense courage on my part.”

Although Tanya still suffers from panic attacks and has nightmares most nights, she can see an improvement in her mental health.

She is also working hard to repair her relationships with her family and friends and hopes that speaking out will help others who are in a similar situation.

Tanya said: “Seeing Christopher being convicted for his abuse l feel empowered in some respects and feel l can close a chapter in life and move forward as a survivor of domestic abuse.

“Provisions have been put in place to protect me and my family long-term which gives me confidence in the justice system.

“I have written my story to encourage victims of domestic abuse, both male and female, to come forward as there is hope and light at the end of the tunnel. The journey isn’t easy and there were days l felt l didn’t have the strength to continue.

“But I did, and it does get easier.”

Detective Constable Dave Senior of Lancashire Police, said: “Christopher Taylor is an incredibly devious offender, who exploited Tanya for a number of years.

“He began by isolating her from her family and friends and all the actions that followed were those of a high-risk perpetrator of domestic abuse.”