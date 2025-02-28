Attackers burst into man’s home and douse him in acid in ‘terrifying’ assault

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

An international manhunt has been launched after two men burst into a Plymouth house and doused their victim with acid as police probe links to organised crime.

The victim, a man in his 30s, remains in a very serious condition in hospital a week after the “targeted” attack at 3.55am on Friday 21 February.

Police were first called to a terraced home on Lipson Road after reports of a disturbance.

It was reported that two men had forced their way into the home and assaulted the victim.

Avon and Somerset Police described the suspects as being black males, both in their early 20s and warned of disinformation being spread on social media about the pair.

They were reportedly spotted in nearby Wiltshire after the attack but have since moved on, the force added.

DS Jon Bancroft said: “This was a brutal and terrifying attack on a man who remains in a very serious condition. His family are continuing to be supported by our specialist officers.

“This was an isolated and targeted attack, which we believe is related to organised crime.

“We are carrying out both national and international enquiries in our commitment to apprehend those responsible.

“We have seen much speculation online about the alleged suspects and the circumstances of the incident, which are untrue.

“We would like to thank everyone who has come forward following previous appeals, our enquiries have taken us further afield and we can confirm that we no longer believe the suspects to be in Wiltshire.

“Anybody who has yet to speak to police and who may have information or relevant CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to contact police on 101 or via our website quoting log 69 of 21 February.”

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555 111.