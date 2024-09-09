Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trial date set for Met Police officer accused of sharing CCTV images of rape

Pc Adam Aspinall Da Encarnacao appeared at Southwark Crown Court on Monday where he pleaded not guilty

William Warnes
Monday 09 September 2024 12:39
Adam Aspinall Da Encarnacao is charged with two counts of misconduct in public office (Lucy North/PA)
Adam Aspinall Da Encarnacao is charged with two counts of misconduct in public office (Lucy North/PA) (PA Wire)

A trial date has been set for a Metropolitan Police officer who has denied sharing CCTV images of a woman being raped.

Pc Adam Aspinall Da Encarnacao, 32, appeared at Southwark Crown Court on Monday where he pleaded not guilty to two counts of misconduct in a public office.

A trial date was set for October 13 2025.

The charges relate to the inappropriate possession and sharing of images concerning the alleged rape of one woman and the rape of another.

One of the women is Natalie Shotter, 37, who died on July 17 2021 in Southall Park after a night out with friends.

The second woman has been informed, a spokesperson for the Met confirmed.

Aspinall Da Encarnacao, who is attached to the Met’s policing team in West Area, has been suspended from duty.

Aspinall Da Encarnacao, of Buckinghamshire, was arrested on September 12 2022 and immediately suspended from duty. He was then charged with two counts of misconduct in public office on July 3.

He will remain on unconditional bail until the trial at Southwark Crown Court.

