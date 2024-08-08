Brothers looted library community hub set ablaze by rioters

Support truly

Two brothers looted a library community hub set ablaze by rioters just a “stone’s throw” from their homes, a court heard.

Adam Wharton, 28 and Ellis Wharton, 22, targeted the burnt-out site in County Road, Walton, Liverpool, where widespread public disorder took place earlier on Saturday August 3 as police officers came under attack.

After the disturbance subsided at about 2am on August 4, Adam Wharton acted as lookout while his younger brother entered the Spellow Hub premises which housed a number of facilities including a community centre, a library and a food bank.

Pc Thomas Nielsen entered the building and caught a masked Ellis Wharton carrying a rucksack and in the act of removing a large computer monitor, Liverpool Crown Court was told.

When challenged Ellis Wharton took up a “fighting stance”, the court heard, as the officer attempted to restrain him and the defendant responded by lashing out and striking him in the chest.

Ellis Wharton was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court (Merseyside Police/PA) ( PA Media )

The officer suffered no significant injury and was aided by colleagues to detain the burglar who suffered a black eye while being subdued.

Judge Neil Flewitt KC said he had “no doubt” that Adam Wharton, who has a string of convictions including multiple burglary offences, had involved and encouraged his younger brother, with no previous convictions, into committing the burglary.

He told Ellis Wharton: “Further I accept that but for the intervention of your brother you would not have committed the offence.”

Sentencing Adam Wharton to 20 months in jail and Ellis Wharton to 11 months in custody the judge said: “The Spellow Hub was a valuable local resource and its loss will be felt deeply by the community.

“Although your offending amounts in law to the offence of burglary, your conduct is more commonly described as ‘looting’, a despicable crime in which the offender seeks to profit from the misery of others.”

Both men from Selwyn Street, Walton, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to burglary with intent to steal, while Ellis Wharton changed his plea on Thursday to admit assaulting an emergency worker.

Ellis Wharton received an eight-month jail term for the burglary and a consecutive three-month sentence for the assault.

Prosecutor Chris Taylor said when Ellis Wharton was handcuffed outside the hub he told officers: I’m sorry, I have been blackmailed by my brother to do it.

“I made a stupid decision.”

Adam Wharton was found in possession of a balaclava (Merseyside Police/PA) ( PA Media )

Adam Wharton was detained near to the library and was found in possession of a balaclava.

Brendan Carville, defending Ellis Wharton, said: “He is the idiot who went into the premises while his brother stood outside.

“He is the one caught red-handed.

“He had never put a foot wrong in his life.

“I submit he is a person who has been used by his brother.

“His remorse was instant.”

Barrister John Rowan told the court that since 2016 he had legally represented Adam Wharton who had amassed 16 convictions for 28 offences from May 2011 to March 2021 including two custodial sentences for residential burglaries.

He said: “He wants it known that he is deeply ashamed and disgusted with himself.

“There can be no excuse or justification for his decision to take the opportunity to enter the streets of North Liverpool and become involved in the burglary of that library,

“He was not involved in any of the violence that took place or any threats of violence, or any rioting that took place.

“He told me in the cells this morning that he wishes he would have stayed at home and bitterly regrets his decision to go out into the chaos that was unfolding.

“The defendant lives off County Road, as does his brother, a stone’s throw away from the library community hub.

“He regrets inviting his brother to join him.

“He accepts he did it but he disputes placing any pressure on him or blackmailing him.

“In his own words he said ‘my brother has his own mind’.”

Mr Rowan pointed to his client’s mental health issues but said Adam Wharton would be “the first to admit that his continued abuse of cannabis is not helping”.