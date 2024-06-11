Woman accused of monkey torture videos granted conditional bail

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A judge has adjourned a case against a woman accused of uploading monkey torture videos to online chat groups.

Adriana Orme appeared in person at Worcester Crown Court on Tuesday and was granted conditional bail, after her barrister asked for her to have access to a Dutch interpreter.

The 55-year-old is alleged to have published an obscene article by uploading one image and 26 videos of monkey torture between April 14 and June 16 2022, and to have encouraged or assisted the commission of unnecessary suffering by making a £10 payment to a PayPal account on April 26 2022.

She has yet to enter a plea to the charges but her co-defendant, Holly LeGresley, is awaiting sentence after admitting she uploaded 22 images and 132 videos of monkeys being tortured to online chat groups.

A short hearing at Worcester Crown Court on Tuesday was told that psychiatric reports are being prepared ahead of the sentencing of LeGresley at a later date.

The 37-year-old, who was charged following an investigation by the BBC into torture of monkeys overseas, admitted her guilt at a previous hearing at Worcester Magistrates’ Court.

Orme, of The Beeches, Ryall, near Upton-upon Severn, Worcestershire, was granted an adjournment of her plea hearing after submissions made by her barrister, Curtis Myrie, to Judge James Burbidge KC.

Adjourning the case, the judge told Orme: “I am working on the basis that you do understand me, but your barrister has asked, given the significance of the matters alleged against you, that you be assisted by an interpreter in your first language, which is Dutch.

“I have acceded to that request.

“I hope it can be arranged for you to have a conference with him and a Dutch interpreter before you come back to court on the 19th of June.”