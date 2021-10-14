Boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of murder of Afghan refugee in London park

A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the fatal stabbing of an Afghan refugee in a London park.

Hazrat Wali, 18, of Notting Hill, west London, died in hospital on Tuesday after being attacked on a playing field in Twickenham.

The Metropolitan Police said on Thursday afternoon a 16-year-old boy had been arrested in connection with his death.

He remains in custody at a south London police station after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police were called at 4.45pm on 12 October to reports of a stabbing on a playing field in Craneford Way, Twickenham.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and found the victim with stab injuries.

He was taken to hospital, but was pronounced dead at 5.45pm. Police said his family continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

A post-mortem examination has been scheduled to take place at Kingston Mortuary on Friday.

Anyone who has information or footage of the incident is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 5697/12OCT. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.