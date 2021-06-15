Human remains have been found y police searching for 20-year-old suspected murder victim, Agnes Akom.

Metropolitan Police officers found the remains in Neasden Recreation Park near Cricklewood in north-west London.

Formal forensic identification has not yet taken place, but Ms Akom’s family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Agnes, also known as ‘Dora’ — a Hungarian who moved to the UK three years ago — left her nearby home on 9 May. She was reported missing on 11 May.

Neculai Paizan, 63, of Peel Street, Kensington and Chelsea, was charged with her murder and will next appear in court on 6 August at the Old Bailey.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, senior investigating officer from the Met’s Specialist Crime North, said: “The discovery of human remains by my colleagues searching the area is both shocking and deeply disturbing for everyone concerned, in particular for Agnes’s family who continue to be supported by specialist officers.

“I request that their privacy is respected as this very difficult time.

“I expect my team and forensic colleagues to remain at Neasden Recreation Park for some days to come as they maintain the scene and complete their site examinations.

“I would like to thank the local community for their patience as we continue with our enquiries in the recreation ground.”