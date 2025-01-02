Man dies after being hit by car in London’s West End on Christmas Day

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

One of four pedestrians hit by a car on Christmas Day in London’s West End has died in hospital, the Metropolitan Police have said.

Aidan Chapman, 25, was seriously injured in the horror incident in Shaftesbury Avenue and died on New Year’s Eve.

In a tribute, his parents have described him as a “loving, kind, funny soul” and added that the world is a “darker place without him”.

Police were called at 00:45am on Wednesday, 25 December after receiving reports a road traffic collision and a car driving on the wrong side of the road.

open image in gallery Forensic investigators collect evidence at the scene on Shaftesbury Avenue (Jordan Pettitt/PA) ( PA Wire )

Investigators have now said they are treating the death as homicide and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

A statement from his parents said: “The loss of our beautiful son is a parent’s worst nightmare, we are utterly devastated with the loss of Aidan, he enriched everyone’s lives.

They added: “We, his parents, have lost the best part of ourselves.”

Anthony Gilheaney, 30, of Harlow in Essex, appeared in court last week charged with four counts of attempted murder and a number of driving offences in relation to the crash and will next appear at the Old Bailey on 24 January.

open image in gallery The scene in London’s West End on Christmas Day ( Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire )

Gilheaney is accused of causing serious injury to four pedestrians while driving a Mercedes-Benz E-Class on Shaftesbury Avenue whilst disqualified.

He is also accused of having a small knife in Lincoln’s Inn Fields on the same day.

The charges will be reviewed following the death of Mr Chapman, the Met said.

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “Our thoughts are with the victim’s friends and family at this difficult time. My team are continuing to conduct enquiries to establish all the facts surrounding the circumstances, however it has been confirmed as an isolated incident which is not terror-related.

“We would appeal to anyone who holds any CCTV or dash cam or mobile phone footage of the incident to come forward as well as anyone else who might have had contact with the suspect that evening.”