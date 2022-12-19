For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been charged in conncection with the murder of a young Irish woman who died at a property in east London.

Ailish Walsh, 28, a mother-of-four who was pregnant with her fifth child at the time of her death, was killed on Thursday in North Hackney.

Liam Taylor, 37, of no fixed address, was charged on Sunday with her murder.

Taylor will appear in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Police were called at about 10.20pm on Thursday to reports of an unresponsive woman at an address in Rectory Road, Hackney.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and her family have been informed.

A fundraiser to cover the cost of her funeral has been launched online.

Organiser Teresa Cannon wrote: “I would like to try and raise as much money as we can to help the family with the funeral costs and getting Ailish back home to Ireland to put her at rest and be back with her family.

“I know times are hard at the moment, but you cannot imagine how hard this is for her family and children so please, please, no matter how much or how little, every penny will help.”

The GoFundMe page had amassed £5,620 of its £5,000 goal at the time of writing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet at @MetCC and give reference 6902/15Dec.