US hitwoman in niqab disguise guilty of conspiracy to murder in Birmingham

A US citizen has been found guilty of conspiracy to murder in relation to a failed assassination plot in Birmingham in September 2019.

Aimee Betro, 45, appeared in Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday wearing a purple T-shirt and with her hair in space buns.

She showed no obvious reaction and stared towards the jury bench as the verdicts were returned.

She was found guilty by majority 11-verdicts on charges of conspiracy to murder and possessing a self-loading pistol with intent to cause fear of violence.

She was found guilty by a unanimous verdict on a charge of illegally importing ammunition.

Jurors deliberated for almost 21 hours before handing down the verdicts.

open image in gallery Aimee Betro was arrested in January ( West Midlands Police )

Betro, who is originally from West Allis in Wisconsin but spent several years in Armenia before her arrest in January, will be sentenced on 21 August.

Defence barrister Paul Lewis KC said he was not asking for pre-sentence reports as they would not assist the court.

Judge Simon Drew KC told the court: “I suspect Miss Betro would like to know the outcome of this case and there is nothing worse than sitting waiting.”

Betro also showed no emotion as she was remanded in custody and led away to the cells.

During the trial, prosecutors said Betro flew to Britain in August 2019 to take part in a plot orchestrated by co-conspirators Mohammed Aslam, 56, and his son Mohammed Nabil Nazir, 31, to attack another family as part of a “violent” feud.

The court heard the 45-year-old graduate hid her face using a niqab when she got out of a Mercedes and tried to shoot Sikander Ali at point-blank range outside his home in Measham Grove, Yardley.

However, the handgun jammed, allowing Mr Ali to flee in his car.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...