Aine Davis: Man charged with terrorism offences after being deported to UK
Aine Davis charged after being deported to the UK
A man has been charged with terrorism offences after being deported to the UK from Turkey.
Aine Davis was arrested on Wednesday evening at Luton Airport.
He has been charged with possession of a firearm for terror purposes, and two charges relating to funding terrorism, after a friend allegedly tried to take 20,000 euro to Syria.
The 38-year-old spoke briefly to confirm his name and date of birth when he appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court on Thursday.
The charges relate to alleged offending in 2013 and 2014.
He did not enter any pleas to the charges and will next appear at the Old Bailey on 2 September for a pre-trial hearing.
A warrant was issued at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in January 2015 for Davis’s arrest.
