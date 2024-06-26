Woman arrested after vehicle crashes into special needs school

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A woman in her 40s has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after a vehicle crashed into a special educational needs school.

Police rushed to Alderman Knight School in Ashchurch, Gloucestershire, shortly after 8.25am on Wednesday after the vehicle collided with the building. No injuries were reported, police said.

A Tewkesbury Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services are currently responding to a report that a vehicle has collided with a building in the Ashchurch area of Tewkesbury.

“We were called to Alderman Knight School on Ashchurch Road shortly after 8.25am and no injuries have been reported.

“A woman in her 40s has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving in connection with the incident. The building is currently being evacuated so that any structural damage can be assessed.”

Were you affected by this incident? Email alexander.butler@independent.co.uk

Alderman Knight is a “very successful and well-established special school for children aged seven to 19 with moderate and additional learning difficulties, complex needs and Autistic Spectrum Disorders (ASD).”

It has a “purpose built environment” that allows pupils to access “high quality facilities” like specialist classrooms, a life-skills flat, a sensory room and outdoor play equipment, according to the school’s website.

Alderman Knight School was approached for comment.