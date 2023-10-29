Nine in hospital after car crashes into London bus stop

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nine people are in hospital after a Range Rover crashed into pedestrians at a bus stop close to the West End.

Police were called shortly after 3.30am on Sunday to reports a car had hit a number of pedestrians at a bus stop in India Place, Aldwych.

Eight pedestrians were taken to hospital alongside a man in his 20s who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving.

The Metropolitan Police is awaiting information on the extent of their injuries but said three were being treated in major trauma centres.

The force added the crash is not being treated as terror-related.

A spokesperson said: “Police were called at approximately 3.35am on Sunday to reports of a car in collision with a number of pedestrians at a bus stop in Aldwych.

“London Ambulance Service attended and confirmed eight pedestrians were taken to hospital for treatment; condition awaits.

“A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving; he has been taken to hospital as a precaution.”

A police cordon remains in place at the scene on Sunday afternoon.

The London Ambulance Service added: “We sent a large number of resources to the scene, including eight ambulance crews, three incident response officers, two advanced paramedics, two emergency planning officers, a command support team and members of our hazardous area response team (HART).

“We also dispatched a trauma team from London’s air ambulance, which included a doctor and a paramedic in a car. We treated eight patients at the scene. We took three of the patients to major trauma centres and the other five to local hospitals.”

Anyone with information on the crash has been asked to contact police on 101.