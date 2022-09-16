For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former BBC local radio DJ Alex Belfield has been jailed for five-and-a-half years after being convicted of four stalking charges against broadcasters including Jeremy Vine.

He was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court after a trial last month.

Belfield, 42, was found guilty of waging a relentless stalking campaign against broadcasters, in which Vine was subjected to an “avalanche of hatred”.

Vine labelled him “the Jimmy Savile of trolling” during the trial that heard he repeatedly posted or sent abusive messages, videos and emails.

Jurors accepted Belfield caused serious alarm or distress to two victims and was found guilty of “simple” stalking in relation to Vine, a Channel 5 and BBC Radio 2 presenter, and theatre blogger Philip Dehany.

BBC Radio Northampton presenter Bernie Keith was left feeling suicidal by a “tsunami of hate”, the trial heard.

Mr Justice Saini, sentencing, told Belfield, who was seated in the court dock, taking notes: “Your offences are so serious, only a custodial sentence can be justified.”

Vine also gave evidence against Belfield, telling jurors: “This is not a regular troll here. This is the Jimmy Savile of trolling.”

Describing watching Belfield’s video output as like swimming in sewage, Mr Vine said of the defendant’s conduct: “It felt like I had a fish hook in my face and my flesh was being torn, and the only way to avoid further pain was to stay completely still.”

Jurors convicted Belfield of four charges committed between 2012 and 2021.

The judge said a pre-sentence report showed that while Belfield “fully acknowledges the distress to victims” it also “highlights you still appear to focus on the impact on you and feel in certain respects you’ve been unfairly treated”.

He told Belfield that while not traditional stalking, “your methods were just as effective a way of intimidating victims and in many ways much harder to deal with”.

He said there was no escape for Belfield’s victims, until bail conditions were imposed before his trial.

He agreed with Vine’s characterisation that the ex-DJ had “weaponised the internet” against those he targeted.