Police launch search for man after ‘suspicious’ death of woman found in Sunderland
Members of the public are urged not to approach Alexander Carr
Police are searching for a 32-year-old man after a woman in her 40s was found dead in Sunderland.
Northumbria Police are appealing to the public for information in relation to the death on Brady Street which is being treated as suspicious.
The man has been identified as Alexander Carr, 32, who has links to the Newcastle city centre, Jesmond and Sunderland.
The woman, who has not yet been named, was found dead inside the address at around 12.30pm on Saturday.
Members of the public are urged not to approach Carr as police believe he knows he is wanted by law enforcement and may be “actively evading arrest”.
“If you’ve seen Carr or know where he may be, please call 999 quoting crime number 143632K/22,” police said.
