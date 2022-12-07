For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Police are searching for a 32-year-old man after a woman in her 40s was found dead in Sunderland.

Northumbria Police are appealing to the public for information in relation to the death on Brady Street which is being treated as suspicious.

The man has been identified as Alexander Carr, 32, who has links to the Newcastle city centre, Jesmond and Sunderland.

The woman, who has not yet been named, was found dead inside the address at around 12.30pm on Saturday.

Members of the public are urged not to approach Carr as police believe he knows he is wanted by law enforcement and may be “actively evading arrest”.

“If you’ve seen Carr or know where he may be, please call 999 quoting crime number 143632K/22,” police said.