A man has been charged with murder after a mother-of-two went missing in Kent and was last seen at a petrol station.

Mark Brown, 40, of St-Leonards-on-Sea in East Sussex, was charged on Sunday night and will appear before Medway Magistrates' Court on Monday, Kent Police said.

Alexandra Morgan, 34, of Sissinghurst, Kent, has not been seen or in contact with her family since 14 November.

She was last seen at a petrol station near Cranbrook, Kent, at 7.20am and her disappearance was described as completely out of character.

Inquiries to locate Ms Morgan's body remain ongoing, with searches continuing in several locations, police said.

An investigation by officers at Essex Serious Crime Directorate resulted in a murder investigation being launched.

Mr Brown was arrested in connection with her disappearance on Thursday, 25 November.

A 53-year-old man from Hastings arrested in connection with the case on Friday was released without charge.

A Kent Police spokesman said previously: "Mother-of-two Alexandra Morgan was last seen at a petrol station near Cranbrook at 7.20am on Sunday, November 14, and has not been in contact with her family since.

"An investigation by officers from the Kent and Essex serious crime directorate resulted in a murder investigation being launched and Mr Brown was arrested in connection with her disappearance on Thursday, 25 November.

"Enquiries to locate Alexandra's body remain ongoing with searches continuing in several locations."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Kent Police on 101 quoting reference number 18-0280 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online.