Teenager who stabbed Alfie Lewis to death in front of primary school pupils unmasked

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

An “outwardly normal” 15-year-old boy with a “worrying interest in knives” who stabbed another teenager through the heart on the way home from school has been named for the first time.

Alfie Lewis, 15, was stabbed to death “in full view” of pupils leaving a primary school in the Horsforth area of Leeds last November.

Bardia Shojaeifard, who was 14 at the time, was found guilty of murdering Alfie by a Leeds Crown Court jury in April. On Friday Shojaeifard was jailed for life with a minimum term of 13 years.

Bardia Shojaeifard ( West Yorkshire Police )

He had admitted stabbing Alfie with a 13cm-long kitchen knife he had brought from home but denied murder, claiming he was scared for his life when he pulled out the weapon.

Shojaeifard can be named publicly for the first time after the judge, Mr Justice Cotter, lifted reporting restrictions preventing him from being identified on Friday.

He said lifting the defendant’s anonymity would help in the “vitally important debate about the scourge of knife crime, among young people in particular”.

Mr Justice Cotter said the public would be wondering how a young boy “from a loving and supportive family” could commit such an “extraordinary” crime “without forewarning or any warning signs save for some pictures of knives on his phone”.

“Outwardly Bardia was a normal 14-year-old boy with no interest in crime, albeit with a poor school disciplinary record,” the judge said.

The court heard he had no interest in drugs, gangs or mental health issues.

Addressing the defendant directly as she read her victim impact statement in court, Alfie‘s mother Heather Lane said: “No sentence will ever be enough for what you have done. I will never, ever forgive you.”

More follows on this breaking story....