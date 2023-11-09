For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 14-year-old will appear in court charged with murder after a boy was stabbed to death near a school in Leeds.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with the fatal stabbing of “one in a million” Alfie Lewis as schools emptied in Church Lane, Horsforth, on Tuesday, November 7.

He has also been charged with possession of a knife and is due to appear at the remand court at Leeds Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Alfie Lewis lost his life as schools emptied on Tuesday (Kayla Robinson)

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with murdering Alfie Lewis, who was stabbed near a school in Leeds (PA Wire)

Fifteen year-old Alfie was stabbed as children were leaving two nearby schools on Tuesday afternoon. He died of his injuries in hospital later that day.

His family issued a statement on Wednesday paying tribute to ‘Uncle Alfie’: “I haven’t got the words to describe how devastated we all are.

“Alfie you were one in a million, so funny and an all-round entertainer with your rapping and dancing feet.

Alfie Lewis, a 15-year-old boy was assaulted near a school. (West Yorkshire Police)

“You had the biggest heart and took care of everybody around you. You will never know just how much you are loved by family and friends, and you will always be our uncle Alfie.

“We love you so much. Nothing will ever be the same without you. You will shine in the sky, as bright as you did in all our lives. I love you more than words can say, and you will always be with us forever.”

Tributes left on a bench on Broadgate Lane, Horsforth, following the death (PA)

Friends and family gathered on Wednesday to launch balloons in memory of Alfie, with many holding inflated number ones and fives in tribute to the young age at which the school pupil’s life was taken.

A Chinese lantern was lit and released, alongside fireworks.

One neighbour posted another emotional tribute to Alfie on Facebook, writing: “There are no words. Alfie lived across the street from us and he was a sweet lad.

“He helped me when I lost the kittens bless him.

“He used to come into Driftstop with his mates and he was always respectful.

“Taken far too soon still a kid with his whole life ahead of him. We took our boys to lay a rose down for him this morning.”

A fundraising site set up in his memory raised more than £15,000 in 24 hours. Organisers wrote: “He was everything a 15-year-old child should be and his life was senselessly taken from him before he had the chance to grow into it”.

Alfie was a former pupil of Horsforth School, which is close to where he was attacked.

School head Paul Bell said in a statement: “Horsforth School is overwhelmed by the kindness and support offered to us following the tragic loss of one of our former students yesterday.

“Everyone’s thoughts and sympathies lie with the boy’s family and friends.

“A tragedy like this is a huge shock to our school and local community, and we understand that people will be deeply affected by this rare incident.

“However, we know the community will rally together to support each other during this very sad and difficult time.”

On Wednesday, Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson said: “We are still working to build up a clear picture of the circumstances surrounding Alfie’s murder and we ask people to leave it to the investigation to find out what led to Alfie’s tragic death.

“The exception to this is we would of course still like to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of this incident, which took place in a busy part of Horsforth, or who has any information that could assist the investigation.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was asked about Alfie’s death during a visit to a Lincolnshire school, before his name was confirmed by police.

Mr Sunak, who described the incident as “awful”, said: “My heart goes out to the family and friends of the young person who was tragically killed.

“What I want to say is we’re doing everything we can to clamp down in particular on knife crime as it impacts young people.”