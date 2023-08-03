Grieving family pay tribute to ‘bright and beautiful’ girl, 9, killed crossing road

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The heartbroken family of a nine-year-old girl killed in a pedestrian crossing crash in Yorkshire have paid tribute to their “beautiful” daughter.

Alice Williams was hit by a Vauxhall Corsa on July 8 in Halifax and died four days later having been rushed to a nearby hospital.

“Alice was a bright, loving and beautiful girl, who brought her family and friends joy every day,” the family statement read.

“We desperately miss her and will never be able to comprehend her shocking death.”

Alice had been crossing on King Cross Street in Halifax near to the junction with Park Road when she was hit.

Jenna Walker, the headteacher at St Mary’s Catholic Primary Academy - where Alice went to school, also released a statement

She said: "Alice was a genuinely lovely little girl. She was someone who was gentle, kind hearted, and full of smiles.

“Her loss has left a huge hole in our school and our community, and we will continue to remember and honour her life. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family.”

An unnamed 53-year-old man was arrested after the incident, initially on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and he has been released on bail.

Enquiries remain ongoing and detectives are appealing for anyone with information regarding the collision, who have not yet spoken to police, to come forward.

A West Yorkshire Police statement added: “We would ask that people are respectful of the family’s privacy at this exceptionally difficult time.

“Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the collision, which happened shortly after 11am on King Cross Street near to the junction with Park Road and involved a black Vauxhall Corsa.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police using Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 715 of 8 July.