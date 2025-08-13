Man who stepped into path of train carrying young boy jailed for 10 years

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A suicidal man who attempted to murder a two-year-old boy by walking in front of a train while carrying the child has been jailed for 10 years.

Frederick Danquah, 28, stepped in front of a train after a relationship breakdown with the child’s mother.

Both the child and Danquah were injured in the incident at Garrowhill railway station in Glasgow’s east end on July 2, 2023.

Danquah denied attempted murder and another charge of culpable and reckless conduct, regarding another incident on the same date, stating his mental condition as a defence, but he was convicted by a jury at the High Court in Glasgow last month.

At the same court on Wednesday, the judge said the “harm was of the greatest kind” and sentenced Danquah to 10 years in prison. He also imposed a non-harassment order until the child is 18.

The court heard that earlier that day, Danquah tried to climb over a footbridge above the M8 in Glasgow with the child on his shoulders, after arguing with his ex-partner who told him she had “moved on”.

After posting a suicidal message on Facebook, he prepared a “contingency plan” including a note with contact details, the court heard.

Danquah collected the child from relatives and took him into Glasgow city centre and met his sister’s partner, before he attempted to climb the bridge over the M8.

He was spotted by police but “reassured them”, the court heard, before he travelled to Garrowhill station with the child and made an attempt on their lives.

British Transport Police said Danquah sustained a broken jaw and fracture to his neck, while the child suffered cuts and bruises but no serious injuries, and the child was discharged from hospital two days later.

Sentencing, Judge Tony Kelly said: “You went to the platform, picked up [the child] and walked into the path of a train. You suffered injuries and [the child] was injured.

“To seek to take the life… over some hours is great criminality. I have no doubt about your intentions.”

“You were intent on taking your own life on July 2, 2023.”

He said a train driver “saw you step in the path of a train” and people involved in the rescue were in “various stages of upset”.

The court heard Danquah had no previous convictions and was involved in a Ghanian community group.

Danquah made further attempts on his life including in December 2023, the court heard.

Defending, Gary Allan said it was a “horrible miracle” and Danquah was receiving psychiatric help since a “one-off horror story took place at his own hand”.

Mr Allan said Danquah had been “beaten up by other prisoners”, and jail “will be living nightmare for him”.