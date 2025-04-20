For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Tributes have been paid to a “lovely couple” who were killed in a house fire in Hampshire as police investigate their deaths.

Police confirmed the bodies of Stan Rickman, 91, and Roma Rickman, 88, were found following the blaze at their home in Heron Close, Alton, on Monday.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder, but released on bail pending further inquiries.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said officers were called to the address shortly after the fire service attended at 4am.

The force is investigating the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

In a statement, the couple’s relatives said: “The family would like to thank everyone who has left flowers and kind messages but please respect our privacy at this difficult time.”

Others paid tribute to the pair on social media, with one writing: “Sending my sincere condolences to the family and friends of this lovely couple.”

Another wrote: “So very sad my thoughts are with their family and friends. Sleep tight together.”

open image in gallery A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder and released on bail after an elderly couple Stan and Roma Rickman died following a fire ( Google Maps )

Police have appealed for anyone with information about suspicious behaviour in the area between midnight and 5am on 14 April to come forward, including anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage.

Detective Superintendent Danielle Daltrey, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is a tragic incident that will undoubtedly cause concern for local residents in Alton.

“We want people to remain reassured that we are investigating this incident as an absolute priority. Officers have been working to follow up every available line of enquiry, including reviewing CCTV, and speaking to anyone who has information that could assist us.

“We have arrested someone as part of this investigation, and our enquiries will continue as we develop the bigger picture around what exactly has occurred.

“Did you witness anyone behaving suspiciously in the area between midnight and 5am on 14 April? Do you have any CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage which may show anyone behaving suspiciously in the area around this time?

“If you have any information at all, no matter how small, please get in contact with us.”

The force said anyone who has information or who was in the area at the relevant time should report this through its public portal at mipp.police.uk/operation/44HC25E03-PO1.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or through the online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.