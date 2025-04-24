For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Two 15-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of murder after an elderly couple were found dead in a house fire.

Stan Rickman, 91 and Roma Rickman, 88, were found dead at 4am on Monday 14 April after emergency services were called to a fire at their home in Alton, Hampshire.

Earlier in the week, a 16-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of murder, bringing the total number of arrests in connection with the crime up to three.

The trio have been placed on bail with conditions while police continue their investigation.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police force are appealing for witnesses to come forward if they have any information surrounding the case.

Detective superintendent Danielle Daltrey said the investigation remained a top priority. “We would still like to speak to anyone who may have information which could assist our investigation,” she said.

“Did you witness anyone behaving suspiciously in the area between midnight and 5am on 14 April? Do you have any CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage which may show anyone behaving suspiciously in the area around this time?”

Anyone with information has been urged to contact police here, or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.