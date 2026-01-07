Teen charged with endangering others during Channel crossing in UK first

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man is set to appear in court accused of endangering others during a sea crossing to the UK in what is believed to be the first charge under newly introduced border security legislation.

Aman Naseri is due to appear at Margate Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday following the alleged offence on January 5, a HM Courts and Tribunals spokesperson said.

The 18-year-old is also accused of entering the UK without valid entry clearance, the spokesperson added.

The new offence is part of a range of measures introduced to curb Channel crossings which came into force under the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Act which became law in December.

According to the Home Office, the charge of endangering others during a sea crossing is to stop more people being crammed into unsafe boats and would apply to those involved in physical aggression and intimidation, as well as anyone who resists rescue.

When the plans for the offence were first announced last January, Home Office sources said there had been instances of “floating crime scenes” where people had acted in such a reckless way people died on board in crushes and drownings.