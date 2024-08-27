Man accused of murdering parcel delivery driver to face trial next year

Support truly

A man accused of murdering a parcel delivery driver who died as he tried to stop his van from being stolen in Leeds is due to go on trial next year.

Mark Ross, of Conference Road, Armley, Leeds, made his first appearance at a crown court on Tuesday after being charged in relation to the death of 42-year-old Claudiu-Carol Kondor.

The 32-year-old, who appeared on a video link from prison, was not asked to enter a plea during the brief hearing. Judge Robin Mairs set a date of March 4 for the trial, which is expected to last seven days.

The defendant was remanded in custody until his next appearance at Leeds Crown Court on September 20 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Police say Mr Kondor approached a man as he was attempting to steal his van at around 6.45pm on Wednesday evening. As he attempted to stop them, they drove away “at speed” as Mr Kondor remained only partially in the passenger door.

The Ford Transit Cargo van then collided with two parked vehicles before the van sped away, leaving Mr Kondor severely injured in the street.

Police say the delivery driver was found unconcious by members of the public, who called police at 6.51pm. Emergency treatment was given by ambulance staff at the scene, but Mr Kondor was pronounced dead a short time later.

The damaged van was later found abandoned around six miles away on a residential road. Police swiftly launched a murder investigation, making three arrests on the day after the murder.

Mr Ross was then charged with the murder of Mr Kondor on Friday, August 23. West Yorkshire Police said a 24-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder last week has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

A woman, who was arrested at the same time on suspicion of assisting an offender, has also been released under investigation.