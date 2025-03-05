Delivery driver killed ‘when thief hit parked car to stop him hanging onto van’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

An Amazon delivery driver was killed when a thief who was stealing his van deliberately hit a parked car to stop him hanging onto the vehicle, prosecutors have told a jury.

Claudiu Carol-Kondor, 42, died while trying to stop Mark Ross, 32, stealing his van while he was delivering parcels in Leeds on August 20 last year.

Leeds Crown Court heard Ross hit speeds of almost 60mph on residential streets and swerved erratically from side to side before hitting two parked cars, all in an effort, prosecutors say, to “get rid” of Mr Kondor as he hung onto the van from the open passenger door.

Prosecutor John Harrison KC said Mr Kondor was delivering parcels for Amazon in the Armley area of Leeds at about 6.45pm, using his own silver transit van – which was full of parcels he had collected from an Amazon depot.

While he was away from his vehicle delivering a parcel, Ross climbed into the driver’s seat and started to drive the van away, jurors heard.

Mr Harrison said: “The evidence suggests Mr Kondor tried to stop him by opening the front nearside passenger door of the van and attempting to climb in.

“Unfortunately his actions did not prevent the defendant from driving away, with Mr Kondor hanging on to his van.”

CCTV footage played in court showed Mr Kondor hanging onto the moving van through an open door as Ross drove away along Wingate Road.

“It appears Mr Kondor did not wish to or perhaps could not let go of his van, he did not want the defendant simply to steal it,” Mr Harrison said.

The prosecutor told jurors: “After speeding and swerving failed to get rid of Mr Kondor, the defendant deliberately drove into collision with two parked cars.”

He said Ross “deliberately” turned the steering wheel of the van towards a black car parked on the side of the road, and when that did not knock Mr Knodor free from the van, he “tried again”.

“The second collision was with a blue car which caused damage to the van, to the parked car and most significantly, caused fatal head and chest injuries to Mr Kondor.” Mr Harrison said.

Jurors were shown footage of the second crash, which the prosecutor said was “shocking”.

Jurors heard Ross has pleaded guilty to manslaughter, but denies murdering Mr Kondor as he says he was unaware of him hanging onto the van.

Mr Harrison said: “He says he did not intend to cause Mr Kondor really serious harm or kill him, simply because he didn’t know he was there.

“The prosecution do not accept that explanation … The prosecution case is the defendant must have known Mr Kondor was hanging onto the van because the van door was open. It must have been obvious the door was open and Mr Kondor was there.

“The driver of the van could not realistically fail to notice someone hanging onto the van in Mr Kondor’s position.

“Why did the defendant drive so quickly and erratically, weaving from side to side, unless he was trying to get rid of an unwanted passenger?”

The court heard after driving away, Ross met up with some other people and the contents of the van were removed.

Mr Kondor, from Sheffield, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was employed by a company called SP Transport Group, who described him after his death as “more than just a colleague — he was a friend, a confidant and a valued member of our team”.

Ross denies murder and the trial continues.