A brother posted a chilling tribute to the 16 year-old sister he had murdered, the day before he was arrested for her “depraved” killing.

Connor Gibson, 20, was found guilty on Tuesday of sexually assaulting and murdering Amber Gibson in woodland in Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, on 26 November 2021.

The teenager had been reported missing that evening and her body was discovered in the park area Cadzow Glen two days later.

The day before his arrest on 1 December, Gibson wrote on Facebook: “Amber, you will fly high for the rest of time. We will all miss you. Especially me. I love you ginger midget. GBFN (goodbye for now) X”.

Gibson denied the charges against him but was found guilty after a 13-day trial at the High Court in Glasgow. During the attack he removed her clothes, sexually assaulted her with the intention of raping her, inflicted blunt-force trauma to her head and body, and strangled her.

Judge Lord Mulholland described the killing as “depraved” and warned Gibson he “will pay a heavy price” ahead of sentencing later this year.

The court heard that Gibson, also known by the surname Niven, did not seem emotional as he spoke to his and Amber’s former foster father, Craig Niven, on the day her body was found.

Giving evidence, Mr Niven had said he would not leave the siblings in each other’s company because they were “not a good mix”.

CCTV image of Connor Gibson and his sister Amber walking in Hamilton on November 26 2021 (PA Media)

Mr Niven and his wife had fostered the siblings since Amber was three and her brother was five. The couple were granted permanent care of the pair a few years later.

At the time of Amber’s murder, Connor was living at the Blue Triangle homeless hostel in Hamilton while Amber was at the town’s Hillhouse children’s home.

Mr Niven told the court he had not heard from his former foster son during Amber’s disappearance but, in a call on the day her body was discovered, Gibson told him the pair had “fallen out” when they saw each other two days previously.

The police scene at Cadzow Glen park in Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, where the body of Amber Gibson was discovered (Lucinda Cameron/PA Wire)

In a statement issued after the killer’s conviction, the siblings’ former foster family said: “Amber was a much-loved daughter, sister, auntie and friend.

“She was the most giving, loving, supportive and admirable person. She kept us on our toes and had the most amazing outlook on life considering the suffering she had experienced.

“When they arrived at our home – Amber aged three and Connor aged five – Connor stated: ‘We are safe now.’

“They were until he took her safety away.”

The family said both siblings had been “let down by the system”, adding: “As a family we all feel this could have been prevented.

“We now have one daughter buried in Larkhall Cemetery and another child in prison.”

The judge deferred sentence until 4 September at Livingston High Court for pleas in mitigation and background reports.