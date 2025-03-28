For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A criminology student who researched murder before stabbing a woman to death and knifing her friend in a random attack on Bournemouth beach has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 39 years.

Nasen Saadi, 21, killed Amie Gray, 34, and seriously wounded Leanne Miles, now 39, as the pair were enjoying a late-night chat next to a small fire to keep warm at the Dorset seaside resort in summer.

The 21-year-old fatally stabbed the personal trainer 10 times, including to her heart, and knifed her friend 20 times on 24 May last year.

The defendant had researched locations to carry out the killing and had even asked his course lecturers questions on how to get away with murder.

He was “fascinated” with knives and had bought six blades from websites, with several found at his aunt’s house where he was living as well as at his parents’ home.

open image in gallery Nasen Saadi, 21, fatally stabbed the personal trainer 10 times, including to her heart, and knifed her friend 20 times on 24 May last year ( Dorset Police/PA Wire )

Saadi, of Croydon, south London, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 39 years at Winchester Crown Court on Friday.

He was convicted of murder and attempted murder in December following a trial at the same court.

Passing sentence on Friday, judge Mrs Justice Cutts said that Saadi had chosen to deny his guilt because he wanted the “notoriety of a trial” and had a “complete lack of remorse”.

She said: “The clear evidence is you planned to kill and went to Bournemouth to do so.”

She added: “It seems you have felt humiliated and rejected for any advances you have made towards girls which has led over time to a deeply-suppressed rage towards society and women in particular.”

In a victim impact statement read to the court, Mrs Gray’s wife, Sian Gray, said that her wife’s death would “haunt” her forever.

She said: “At the age of 36, I should not have to hold my deceased wife’s cold hand, nor should my daughter have to say goodbye and grieve over a coffin.

“Our tragedy has been a public display for all to see. In such a small town we have no privacy so cannot hide our grief. That has been taken away from us. Amie’s beautiful life has now been reduced to forever being remembered as ‘the Murder Victim’.”

The trial heard that Saadi, who had been studying criminology and criminal psychology at the University of Greenwich, used the name “Ninja Killer” for his Snapchat account and also used the username “NSkills” on his computer.

Saadi, who had dropped out of a physical education course, had carried out searches about the Milly Dowler and Brianna Ghey killings.

It can now be reported that Saadi touched himself while in his prison cell ahead of the trial after he asked a female prison officer how much publicity the case was getting.

open image in gallery CCTV footage of Saadi walking along the promenade on Bournemouth seafront, where Amie Gray and Leanne Miles were sitting, on the night of 24 May ( PA Media )

The court was told Saadi had booked two hotels for a four-night stay in Bournemouth starting 21 May and was shown on CCTV carrying out “reccies” of the seafront and the scene of the murder, which happened at about 11.40pm on 24 May.

During his stay, the defendant, who is a fan of horror movies, also went to the cinema to see “slasher” movie The Strangers – Chapter 1.

Suggesting a motive for the attack, Sarah Jones KC said: “This defendant seems to have wanted to know what it would be like to take life, perhaps he wanted to know what it would be like to make women feel afraid, perhaps he thought it would make him feel powerful, make him interesting to others. Perhaps he just couldn’t bear to see people engaged in a happy, normal social interaction and he decided to lash out, to hurt, to butcher.”

In a statement released after the trial, Sian Gray said: “Amie will never be forgotten. She touched the lives of so many. The immense support and love shown by everyone, reflects just that. Amie’s life has been brutally taken but now she can rest in peace. Her strength lives on in all of us.”

More follows on this breaking news story...