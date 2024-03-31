For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The devastated partner of a father killed in an alleged attack on an industrial estate in North Tyneside has issued a heartfelt tribute to her “best friend”.

Andrew Darn died from suspected stab wounds following the incident outside a premises on the Tyne Tunnel Trading Estate in North Shields on Wednesday.

A man has been charged with the murder of the 35-year-old.

On Sunday, Mr Darn’s partner Stephanie paid tribute to the father of their three children.

She said: “Andrew was our whole world, as we were his. I don’t have many words. Just that he is gone too soon, and we loved him.

“It’s not fair on the kids.”

She added: “He’s my best friend – I’ve lost my best friend, my other half. My heart hurts. I’ve got this pain in my chest since I was told, and I don’t know what to do to make it go away.

“I don’t want to get out of bed, but I had to for the kids. We’ve lost everything.”

Andrew Darn was a keen fisherman, say his family who have paid tribute (Supplied)

Mr Darn’s family have also issued tribute in a statement which read: “Andrew joined us in this world as soon as he possibly could as a baby, he just wanted to meet us.”

“He had three loves in his life: work, Steph and the kids, and fishing – not necessarily in that order.

“He loved carp fishing and would go as often as he could. As long as he was fishing, he was happy.”

A Go Fund Me page has also raised more than £2,600 for the family.

Northumbria Police said Mr Darn suffered injuries consistent with having been caused by a bladed article. He was treated by emergency responders and members of the public but died at the scene.

A 68-year-old man has been charged with murder.

Members of the public have been asked not to speculate about what happened during the incident because it could impact court proceedings.

Anyone with information about what happened, or they believe could assist the investigation, is asked to contact police using the ‘Report’ pages of the Northumbria Police website or call 101, quoting reference: NP-20240327-0154.