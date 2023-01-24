For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A suspect has been arrested on suspicion of rape – a crime for which another man claims he spent 17 years wrongfully imprisoned.

Andrew Malkinson, aged 57, could be allowed to appeal against his 2003 conviction for the first time after his legal team brought new DNA evidence to light.

In a further development, Greater Manchester Police revealed on Tuesday that a 48-year-old man from Essex had been arrested last month on suspicion of the rape. That suspect has since been released under investigation.

Malkinson was handed a life sentence in 2003 and had twice been turned down after applying for his case to be reviewed by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC). He was released from prison in December 2020.

Since his release from HMP North Sea Camp, advancements in scientific techniques have allowed his legal team to provide evidence that traces of DNA matching another man on the national police database had been found on the victim’s clothing.

The CCRC has now reviewed the evidence and allowed the case to be referred to the Court of Appeal, where judges will decide whether to allow an appeal against the conviction.

In a statement issued by legal charity Appeal, Malkinson said: “I am innocent. Finally, I have the chance to prove it thanks to the perseverance of my legal team at Appeal.

“I only have one life and so far 20 years of it has been stolen from me. Yesterday I turned 57 years old. How much longer will it take?”

More follows...