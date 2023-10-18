For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A paedophile who abducted a young girl as she walked home and sexually abused her for 27 hours has been jailed.

Andrew Miller, who also uses the name Amy George, was dressed as a woman when he offered the primary school-aged child – whom he had never seen before – a lift in February, in the Scottish Borders.

Miller, now 53, took the girl back to his house and subjected her to repeated attacks, during an ordeal a judge described as “every parent’s worst nightmare”.

Miller also uses the name Amy George (Facebook)

The paedophile, whose “abhorrent” crimes were described as being of the utmost “deviance and depravity”, was sentenced to 20 years at the High Court in Edinburgh on Wednesday. Miller pleaded guilty in May to charges of abduction; sexual assault; watching pornography in the presence of the child under the age of 13 and possessing 242 indecent images of children.

The court heard Miller, a butcher, was transitioning into a woman. However, he has been held in the male prison estate following a row over the jailing of transgender rapist Isla Bryson, who was sent to a female prison in February.

Miller claimed he offered the girl a lift “because she was freezing”, and said forcing her to sleep in the bed with him “was a motherly thing”.

But instead of taking the child to her home, Miller took her to his home, where he subjected her to acts of sexual assault in his bedroom. He also made the girl watch pornography.

For the time the child was confined at the property, Miller was dressed as a woman, wearing a bra and women’s underwear, the court heard.

Miller, who abducted and abused a child, has been sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh (PA Wire)

The following evening, Miller fell asleep in the bed next to the child. She tried to escape as he slept, but found the door was locked.

The girl found a landline phone and called the police, saying she had been touched inappropriately, the court heard.

During interview, Miller told detectives he did not abduct the girl and that it was “all a mistake”.

Following his arrest, three laptops were seized from his property and a total of 242 indecent images of children were found, most of which were of the lowest category.

His internet history was also accessed, showing his searches for indecent images.