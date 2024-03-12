Andrew Tate and his brother ‘detained in Romania after arrest warrant issued by UK’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Online influencer Andrew Tate and his brother have been detained in Romania after arrest warrants were issued by UK authorities, his spokesperson has said.

The brothers were detained on Monday evening and face allegations of sexual aggression that date between 2012 and 2015.

Tate, 37, and his brother Tristan, were held for 24 hours and informed of a European arrest warrant while an investigation is pending, with the two denying all allegations against them.

Their spokesperson Mateea Petrescu said the Bucharest Court of Appeal is set to make a “pivotal decision” on Tuesday on whether to execute the warrants issued by the UK’s Westminster Magistrates Court.

The brothers are also facing human trafficking charges in Romania (AP)

Four women had reported Tate to the police for alleged sexual violence and physical abuse, but the Crown Prosecution Service decided against bringing charges.

“We handed over our evidence about the horrific acts of violence we endured and waited for action. But four years later we were told the U.K. authorities would not prosecute him,” they state on their campaign page. “It’s our one remaining route to hold him accountable.”

The alleged victims then turned to crowdfunding to cover their legal costs and began to pursue a civil case against them.

Tate has gained millions of fans in recent years after styling himself as the “king of toxic masculinity, and has previously claimed that women cannot drive, belong in the home and are a man’s property.

He has 8.9 million followers on X, formerly Twitter, but has been banned on several other platforms including TikTok for his misogynistic views, which have occasionally appeared to advocate violence against women.

Both Andrew and Tristan Tate ‘categorically deny’ the allegations (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The social media influencer is also facing rape and human trafficking charges in Romania after he and his brother were detained alongside two women in December 2022.

They are accused of foming an alleged organised crime group with the intention of sexually exploiting women and are awaiting trial.

In August 2023, Tate won an appeal to be released from house arrest and is now able to travel anywhere within Romania, but is unable to leave the country.

A Romanian court also overturned the decision in January to seize his assets, which saw him regain access to his properties, supercars and designer items.

Among them included 14 designer watches, 15 luxury cards and more than 10 properties with the sezied assets believed to be worth £3.12m.