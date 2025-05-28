Andrew Tate and brother Tristan charged with rape and human trafficking in UK

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have been charged with rape and human trafficking in the UK, the Crown Prosecution Service has confirmed.

Andrew, a 38-year-old influencer and former kickboxer, faces 10 charges connected to three alleged victims, including rape, actual bodily harm, human trafficking and controlling prostitution for gain.

Tristan, 36, faces 11 charges connected to one alleged victim, including rape, actual bodily harm and human trafficking.

open image in gallery Andrew Tate faces 10 charges over allegations against three women ( AP )

The brothers deny the total of 21 charges dating back to between 2012 and 2015.

The charging decision was made after prosecutors reviewed a file of evidence from Bedfordshire Police.

A European arrest warrant was issued for the brothers in 2024, but ongoing criminal matters in Romania have taken priority.

The pair are due to be extradited to the UK following the conclusion of proceedings in Romania.

open image in gallery Tristan Tate faces 11 charges connected to one alleged victim ( AP )

A CPS spokesperson said: “We can confirm that we have authorised charges against Andrew and Tristan Tate for offences including rape, human trafficking, controlling prostitution and actual bodily harm against three women.

"These charging decisions followed receipt of a file of evidence from Bedfordshire Police.

“A European arrest warrant was issued in England in 2024, and as a result the Romanian courts ordered the extradition to the UK of Andrew and Tristan Tate.

"However, the domestic criminal matters in Romania must be settled first.

"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds everyone that criminal proceedings are active, and the defendants have the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."