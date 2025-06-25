For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Andrew Tate will face a civil trial at the High Court next summer over claims of rape and sexual violence brought by four women.

A judge ruled the trial, which had originally been expected to take place in February 2027, should be brought forward.

Four women are suing the former professional kickboxer over allegations of sexual violence, including that he grabbed one by the throat on several occasions in 2015, assaulted her with a belt and pointed a gun at her face. Mr Tate denies any wrongdoing.

At a hearing on Wednesday, Mrs Justice Lambert said that she was “very keen to get on” with the case and that it should be listed sooner, fixing the trial to start on 22 June 2026.

It could last up to five weeks, with a further preliminary hearing expected to take place at a later date.

She said: “We just need to make this happen, really. It is not in anyone’s interests that this case goes into the long grass of 2027.”

open image in gallery A civil trial will be held at the Royal Courts of Justice in central London ( PA Archive )

Following the short hearing, the four claimants said: “We welcome the judge’s decision to bring our case forward.

“We’ve already spent years waiting for justice, and so it’s of some comfort to hear that Andrew Tate will face these allegations in a court earlier than the original plan of 2027.”

A previous hearing in April was told that the case is believed to be a legal first as it will consider whether allegations of coercive control, in a civil context, could amount to intentional infliction of harm.

Judge Richard Armstrong said that the claimants were “seeking damages likely to reach six figures”.

The women are bringing a civil case after the Crown Prosecution Service decided not to prosecute. Three of the British accusers were the subject of an investigation by Hertfordshire Constabulary, which was closed in 2019.

In court documents, one of the women claimed the high-profile influencer “would strangle her or grab her by her throat if she spoke back to him or said anything that he did not like… until she told him that she loved him or apologised for whatever he demanded at the time”.

She alleged Mr Tate put her in a headlock or whipped her with a belt if she did not get out of bed and do work for his webcam business.

The documents also claim Mr Tate, 38, “had weapons, including firearms, which were often pointed at her” and that he had “indicated to her that he would like to kill someone if he could”.

open image in gallery Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan also face prosecution in Romania over allegations of trafficking ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Mr Tate maintains that her account is “fabrication” and a “pack of lies”, and has previously described the allegations as “unproven and untested”.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Mr Tate previously said: “He denies ever threatening anyone with a firearm, engaging in non-consensual acts or subjecting any individual to physical or psychological harm.

“These are civil claims, brought years after the alleged events and following a CPS decision not to pursue criminal charges.

“It is deeply troubling that such graphic and one-sided accounts are being publicised before any judicial assessment has taken place.”

The statement added: “Mr Tate will defend himself vigorously and remains confident the truth will prevail.”

Mr Tate and his brother Tristan are also facing prosecution in Romania over allegations of trafficking minors, sexual intercourse with a minor and money laundering.