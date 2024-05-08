Andrew Tate served with UK civil proceedings papers at Romania home

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Social media influencer Andrew Tate has been served with civil proceedings papers at his home in Romania.

Lawyers on behalf of four British women said the alleged victims are bringing a case against Tate at the High Court in the UK, after the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) decided not to prosecute in 2019.

McCue Jury and Partners said all four women allege Tate raped and assaulted them and are seeking “damages for injuries they suffered as a result”.

Three of the British accusers were the subject of an investigation by Hertfordshire Constabulary.

The Hertfordshire investigation was closed in 2019.

In a statement, the law firm said: “Three of the women bringing the civil action reported that Tate had raped and physically assaulted them to the UK police in 2014/2015.

“After a four-year investigation, Hertfordshire Police sent the case to the CPS for a charging decision. In 2019, the CPS decided not to prosecute.

“Despite additional evidence, the CPS have declined the women’s recent requests to review its decision.”

A court in Romania ruled last month that a trial can start in the influencer’s separate human trafficking case, which also accuses him of rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

Tate, 37, is accused alongside his brother Tristan Tate. The men were initially arrested in December 2022 near Bucharest.

They will be extradited to the UK after the proceedings in Romania, after Bedfordshire Police secured a European arrest warrant for further separate allegations of rape and human trafficking.

Those allegations, which the two brothers “unequivocally deny”, date back to 2012-2015.

In a statement in March, the Bedfordshire force said: “As part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of rape and human trafficking, Bedfordshire Police has obtained a European arrest warrant for two men in their 30s.

“We are working with authorities in Romania as part of this investigation and will provide an update in due course.”

A representative for the Tate brothers said they “unequivocally deny all allegations”, and are “fully committed to challenging these accusations with unwavering determination and resolve”.