Andrew Tate ‘told rape victim he would get her pregnant and lock her in house’

Andrew Tate told an alleged rape victim he would get her pregnant and lock her in a house, according to prosecution files which outline graphic evidence of sexual coercion.

Transcribed audio messages referring to women as “slaves” are also among the evidence compiled by prosecutors and seen by the BBC ahead of the trial against the influencer and his brother Tristan.

The prosecution’s 300-page case file summary includes an allegation of sexual violence which left a woman with eye and breast injuries, the BBC said.

Messages reportedly sent between Andrew Tate and an alleged victim contain threats and references to rape, with the woman left “crying and scared”.

During one incident, she claims Mr Tate “slapped her across the face” after telling her to take her clothes off, and that she was unable to reject him as he would hold her head during sex. She also claimed he threatened to get her pregnant and lock her in a house.

Both men are facing trial in Romania for human trafficking and forming an organised criminal group with two other defendants, while Andrew Tate is facing a further charge of rape.

Both the Tate brothers were first arrested in December (AP)

They have vehemently denied all charges against them and are expected to challenge the prosecution evidence in a pre-trial hearing later this month.

Audio messages in the summary may originally have been written or recorded in English, then translated into Romanian before being re-translated back into English by the BBC. The BBC reports that they are unable to verify whether the messages have been accurately transcribed or whether they were sent by the defendants, as the original evidence is not included in the summary document.

Romania’s Organised Crime Unit formally charged the Tate brothers in June, alongside two Romanian women, after they were first arrested in December.

The indictment says that the four defendants formed an organised criminal group in 2021 to commit human trafficking in Romania as well as other countries, including the US and the UK.

In a statement earlier this year, prosecutors said that the Tate brothers had recruited their alleged victims through promises of love and romantic intentions, before transporting them to a house near the outskirts of Bucharest.

The women were then allegedly forced to produce pornographic content on social media and were sexually exploited through mental coercion and physical violence.

The file seen by the BBC includes witness evidence from several of the alleged women who resided at the property, who claim that their income was controlled by the defendants.

Prosecutors allege that access to the money made on the OnlyFans site was controlled by Georgiana Naghel, a close associate of the Tates’s and one of their two Romanian co-defendants.

She would allegedly pay the women sums of money each month without revealing the total income they had earned through the OnlyFans videos.

Witnesses claim they were threatened with physical and verbal abuse and forced to produce specific content to a strict schedule, with Ms Naghel also charged with physically assaulting one victim.

According to reports, the defendents controlled the money made by women on TikTok and OnlyFans (AP)

Transcribed text messages in the case file, which are said to be from Ms Naghel, refer to threats to “break your teeth” or “end up in the morgue”.

On content created for TikTok, prosecutors say the defendants took 50 per cent or more of the women’s income, and fines of about 10 per cent were imposed for small infractions. These included wiping their nose while live, staying too long on a break or crying while live online.

This allegedly resulted in one woman owing about €4,000 (£3,412). A lawyer for both women has said they deny the allegations which are not supported by evidence, and they were waiting for the court to decide their innocence.

Transcriptions of audio messages from 2020 allegedly sent by Tristan Tate have also been included in the prosecutors’ file, in which he appears to say he doesn’t want the women to have access to their accounts on PornHub and OnlyFans.

Messages include “I don’t want them to have the passwords, I don’t want them to have anything.” and “I don’t want to tell them that they have OnlyFans, I want that money to be used by me and you, screw them…”

Another part of the transcript reportedly reads: “Mainly I’m going to slave these bitches […] I’m going to make them work even more hours and hours and hours.. I work these bitches like slaves. […] SLAVE work. Minimum 10 or 12 hours a day.”

Two women, who have been classified as victims by the prosecutors, have publicly emphasised their support and close relationship with both men and insisted that they did not share their income with anyone.

Andrew Tate has been released from house arrest ahead of the trial (AP)

Prosecutors are hoping to build up a picture of controlling behaviour and restrictions against the Tate brothers, largely through witness testimony and messages they claim were sent by the various parties.

Newly arrived women were said to be placed under a ban that prevented them from leaving the house without permission, and needing to be accompanied by one of the Tates’s trusted associates.

Files seen by the BBC contain a transcript of an alleged message between one woman to Andrew Tate last year, in which she asks if he’s “the one running the girl business/OnlyFans and TikTok”.

“Tristan and G are,” Mr Tate appears to respond. “But I lead them.”

The BBC reports that the alleged victim asks him not to use insults such as “bitch” and “whore” and states “I will not have sex with girls. I’m not going to do this” in response to a demand for group sex. She follows by saying: “Baby. I gotta drink for this. I can’t do it without drinking.”

Mr Tate allegedly responded, “Don’t be boring [...] I want to see that you submit to me [...] Shut up you whore, you will do as I say.”

Another woman claimed that his violence during sex was his way of “venting frustration” when she didn’t do what he told her to do.

In an interview earlier this year, Andrew Tate strongly denied exploiting any women and claimed the case against him was “completely and utterly fabricated”. He also stated that the media and others had taken selected comments out of context and that he had “never hurt anybody”.

A spokesperson for Andrew and Tristan Tate said: “We vehemently deny the serious allegations brought against our clients, Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate. The brothers are currently undergoing legal processes in Romania and should be allowed the presumption of innocence.

“We encourage the media and public to consider all parties involved innocent until proven otherwise beyond any reasonable doubt. The information being put forward is one sided, allegedly coming from the prosecution’s case.

“Whilst we respect that authorities have to thoroughly investigate any potential wrongdoing, we would like to remind the media and the public that a trial is upcoming and it is a judge’s prerogative to rule on the allegations brought forward against Andrew and Tristan.

“While these complicated legal procedures are taking place, we urge the media and the public to exercise caution in sensationalising the lives and reputation of two individuals, who have no previous criminal record.

“As stated before, all intimate relationships that the Tate brothers have engaged in have been fully consensual and private preferences should remain private, not publicised and scrutinised for the sake of entertainment.

“Andrew and Tristan promote traditional masculine values, which are perfectly legal and acceptable, aligned with their religious beliefs. They promote a healthy lifestyle that includes exercising, practising self discipline, refraining from using narcotics, alcohol.

“The evidence of their positive and transformative influence on young men’s lives is widely available and overwhelms the scarce allegations against them.”