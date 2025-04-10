For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Andrew Tate has been accused of pointing a gun in a woman’s face, rape, strangling two women until capillaries in their eyes burst and threatening them with violence, in new court documents filed against the controversial influencer.

Documents from the case, submitted to the UK’s High Court by four women who allege Tate used sexual violence against them, surfaced on Thursday.

The civil case concerns allegations from four women which reportedly occurred in Luton and Hitchin between 2013 and 2015.

Two of the women worked for his webcam business, while the other two were in relationships with him in 2013 and 2014. Three of the women had previously reported the former kickboxing champion to the police, but the Crown Prosecution Service decided in 2019 not to pursue charges.

open image in gallery Tate has denied the allegations ( AP )

Tate has denied the accusations, stating that they are “false” and that they “were not controlled, and did not behave as though they were controlled” by him.

The first claimant, known as AA, worked for Tate between January and April 2015 and stayed with him and his brother Tristan at various locations while filming content for their business.

She alleged that Tate initially encouraged a relationship of trust between them, before eventually raping her in a room at the Hilton Hotel in Luton.

Other accusations include Tate pointing a gun in her face and saying: “I’m a boss, I’m a f***ing G, you’re going to do as I say or there’ll be hell to pay.”

Over the following two months, he allegedly raped her a second time, pinned her against the wall on two occasions, placed her in a neck hold and beat her with a belt while also controlling her daily routines.

open image in gallery Two of the women claim Tate abused them while they worked for his webcam business in 2015 ( AP )

The court documents claim: “The defendant had weapons, including firearms, which were often pointed at her, and was well known in the area of Luton and Bedfordshire, which made the threat of recriminations significant. The defendant had indicated to her that he would like to kill someone if he could.”

Another claimant, referred to as BB, was another woman working for Tate’s webcam business who allegedly helped the first claimant by barricading their bedroom door to prevent Tate and his brother from entering.

BB alleges Tate strangled her during sex without her consent in 2015 and “made it very clear that she was ‘his’, and if anyone else spoke to her, he would kill them”.

She claims her phone was restricted, Tate restrained her physical freedom, withheld funds and left her feeling “completely isolated, ashamed and trapped”.

A third woman claims the influencer had said “I’m just debating whether to rape you or not” before going on to have sex with her without her consent in 2013, while saying “who do you belong to?”, according to the documents.

open image in gallery Tate also faces accusations of human trafficking in Romania ( AP )

On another occasion, he allegedly strangled her in the back of his car and demanded that she list ten things that “made him a man”.

The final claimant alleges Tate said phrases such as “I own you” and “I’m going to kill you” and had strangled her during sex until she passed out in 2014.

All four women say they have developed long-term mental health problems as a result of their alleged experiences with Tate.

In Romania, Tate and his brother Tristan are facing allegations of trafficking minors, sexual intercourse with a minor and money laundering.

A separate case against them, in which they are accused of human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, has been sent back to prosecutors.

The pair are due to be extradited to the UK following the conclusion of proceedings in Romania, after Bedfordshire Police secured a European arrest warrant for further separate allegations of rape and human trafficking involving different women.

Those allegations, which the brothers “unequivocally deny”, date back to 2012 to 2015. Neither have been convicted of any crimes.

Rape Crisis offers support for those affected by rape and sexual abuse. You can call them on 0808 802 9999 in England and Wales, 0808 801 0302 in Scotland, and 0800 0246 991 in Northern Ireland, or visit their website at www.rapecrisis.org.uk. If you are in the US, you can call Rainn on 800-656-HOPE (4673).