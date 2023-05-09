Miracle for woman who fell out of van head first at 60mph during kidnapping

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A young woman who survived a kidnapping and fell out of a van at 60mph has been able to stand for the first time since her attack, defying doctors.

Angel Lynn suffered severe brain injuries in September 2020 when she fell from the vehicle on the A6 after being taken by her ex-boyfriend.

Her parents were told the 21-year-old would not survive but two-and-a-half years on, her mother told The Sun this week that Angel can now stand and also swallow.

A video showed the ex-boyfriend Chay Bowskill running up to Angel in Loughborough, in Leicestershire, and picking her up, carrying her to his transit van. He was sentenced to seven and a half years at a young offender institution, a sentence increased to 12 years after an appeal.

Chay Bowskill (Leicestershire Police/PA) (PA Media)

Angel’s parents Nikki, 48, and Patrick Lynn, 53, were told their daughter would not survive after she fell from the van at high speed.

“I know it won’t change things but I’m hoping one day she will speak and tell me what happened,” Nikki Lynn said.

“She is communicating more and more.”

Injuries suffered after the fall have stopped Angel being able to swallow and have reduced movement down her left side. The severity of her injuries led to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham giving her the last rites three times, but she was able to hold on.

Angel has been going through rehab and Nikki said she hopes that the improved communication could potentially lead her to detail how she came to fall from the van. Bowskill’s accomplice Rocco Sansome drove the van and he was sentenced to 21 months.

Mother-of-six Nikki, who runs a cleaning business, added: “I do think she was pushed because of the injuries she suffered, the force with which she hit the ground.”

Bowskill admitted in court the last thing he said to her was “I f***ing hate you, bitch”.