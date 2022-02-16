The mother of a young woman who was left paralysed after being snatched from the street by her abusive ex-boyfriend has called for him to face a tougher sentence.

In 2020 Chay Bowskill kidnapped Angel Lynn, then aged 19, bundling her into a van which drove off at speed.

When it was travelling at about 60mph along a dual carriageway near Loughborough, she fell and suffered catastrophic brain injuries.

Twenty-year-old Bowskill was given a seven-and-a-half year sentence and will become eligible for release in June 2024, taking into account time already served on remand.

His friend Rocco Sansome, 20, who drove the van, was sentenced to 21 months.

The Attorney General is reviewing both sentences to see if they are unduly lenient.

Angel, now 21, has been left unable to walk, talk, or feed herself, and needs round the clock care.

Because she can’t communicate, she has not been able to explain how she fell from the van on the A6.

Her mother Nikki said she was “disgusted” with the sentences.

“Seeing her like this kills me every day,” she said in an interview with Sky News on Wednesday.

“They’ve no idea what they’ve done to my family … they’ve no idea what they’ve done to us all.”

Undated handout photo issued by Leicestershire Police of Angel Lynn (PA)

Angel is receiving specialist care in a rehabilitation centre. Her parents, who are facing a lifetime of bills to look after her, hope she will be able to return home – but have been told it is unlikely their daughter will ever recover.

Nikki said: “I miss everything about her, doing things together, running in and out of the house how she does, everything, cheekiness, she’s just so funny, so kind.”

“I’m just scared I won’t get my Angel back.”

Bowskill, from Syston, Leicestershire was convicted of kidnap, coercive and controlling behaviour, and perverting the course of justice following a trial at Leicester Crown Court last month. He was found not guilty of a causing grievous bodily harm.

CCTV footage shows the moment Bowskill ran after Angel, grabbing her and carrying her into the van.

Angel’s father Patrick, 53, has said he would never forgive Bowskill.

“He has stolen everything from Angel and paid such a small price with that sentence,” he said.

Sentencing Bowskill, Judge Timothy Spencer QC said: “You treated her in a vile way.

“She was belittled by you to a point where she must have felt worthless on a regular basis.”

But he said he was also taking Bowskill’s youth into account, telling him: “You are an immature 20-year-old.”

He said he agreed with his barrister that he was a “little boy in man’s shoes”.

Undated handout photo issued by Leicestershire Police of Chay Bowskill, 20, of Empingham Drive, Syston, Leicestershire, who was convicted of kidnap, coercive and controlling behaviour, and perverting the course of justice following a trial at Leicester Crown Court (PA)

Nikki previously told The Sun that Bowskill had “wrecked Angel’s life”.

“She will never have a job or be a mum. She’ll never hang out with her brothers, sisters or friends again,” she said.

“He’ll be out in less than three years. It makes me furious. What kind of message is that sending to monsters like him?

“He can be back out trying to wreck other women’s lives while my daughter is trapped forever.”

Farah Nazeer, chief executive of the anti-domestic violence charity Women’s Aid, said: “The fact that the perpetrator could be out so soon shows that we urgently need domestic abuse training for all judges.

“This sends out a dangerous message about how seriously we take violence against women in this country — judges need to send a clear message that domestic abuse will not be tolerated.”