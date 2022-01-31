The parents of a 19-year-old girl who suffered catastrophic brain injuries after being bundled into a van by her abusive boyfriend before she fell from the vehicle at 60mph said they said they do not know if “she’ll ever walk, talk, eat” again.

Paddy and Nikki Lynn said they would “never forgive” the 20-year-old Chay Bowskill and believe he should receive a “a longer sentence” than the seven-and-a-half year jail term he was handed by Leicester Crown Court.

It comes as the Attorney General said they have received a request for the jail term to be considered under the Unduly Lenient Sentence (ULS) scheme.

On Saturday, police said Ms Lynn now requires “round the clock care” due to the injuries she suffered.

Her mother, Nikki, told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “Angel’s just got no life now. Ever. We don’t know if she’ll ever walk, talk, eat.”

“She’s amazing. Beautiful. She’s good fun. She was just really happy before she met him. She had lots of friends.

“Now, he’s just taken everything away from us, our family. He’s taken all that away now I just can’t forgive him now. Ever.”

She continued: “They’ve laughed all through court, they’ve laughed all through the court case.”

“Their quote was, the other lad said, this has ‘’ruined his life’’. He’s not got a clue. He stood on the stand and said ‘’this has ruined my life’’.”

Paddy, Angel’s father, said of Bowskill: “He said he was just putting her in the van to help her, look after her, that he didn’t want her stranded there.”

Nikki added: “I think [the sentence] should be looked at again. And I think he should get a longer sentence.

“I think the day before court, the sentencing, the judge said you’re looking at a hefty sentence - well I don’t think he gave a hefty sentence.”

Bowskill, 20, of Syston, Leicestershire was convicted of kidnap, coercive and controlling behaviour, and perverting the course of justice following a trial at Leicester Crown Court.

He was found not guilty of a causing grievous bodily harm.

In a statement confirming the sentence would be reviewed, a spokeswoman for the Attorney General’s office said: “We have received a request for this sentence to be considered under the Unduly Lenient Sentence (ULS) scheme.

“The Law Officers have 28 days from sentencing to consider the case and make a decision.”