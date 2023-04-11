Man denies sending offensive email to Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A man has denied sending an offensive email to Labour Party deputy leader Angela Rayner.

David Perry, 66, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday facing two charges under the Communications Act.

They both relate to an email allegedly sent to the Ashton-under-Lyne MP, 43, on May 3 last year.

Perry, from Weybridge, Surrey, pleaded not guilty to both charges: the first charge alleges the message was “grossly offensive” and the second that it was “indecent, obscene or menacing”.

The court heard Perry will say he did not send the email after telling police his computer might have been hacked.

The deputy chief magistrate granted Perry unconditional bail ahead of a trial at the same court on November 16.