Urgent appeal to find missing woman as police become ‘increasingly concerned’

Police have issued a desperate appeal to find a missing 50-year-old woman last seen several days ago.

Officers say they are “increasingly concerned” for the welfare of Angela Simpson, who disappeared after being seen walking in Middlesbrough on Sunday evening.

A search is being carried out by police and partner agencies in the Ormesby area, close to where she was last spotted.

But with Angela requiring medication she does not have, Detective Inspector Dan Cook has launched an urgent appeal directed at her and anyone who knows where she is or has seen her.

He said: “As time goes on we are growing increasingly concerned for Angela’s welfare. She requires medication which she does not have with her and it is out of character for her not to be in touch with family members for this length of time.

“Angela, if you’re reading this, please contact someone and let them know where you are.”

Officers have asked people to check private CCTV and dash cam footage for Angela, who was last seen walking from Kildwick Grove towards the junction of Penrith Road on Sunday at 6.30pm.

She is described as 5ft 8in tall, of slim build with dark brown hair and was wearing a pink or black jacket, black leggings or black shorts and white and pink trainers.

Det Insp Cook added: “I’d ask members of the public to check CCTV and dash cam footage for any sightings of Angela in the area of Kildwick Grove and Penrith Road around 6:30pm and also urge anyone with information to contact Cleveland Police as a matter of urgency.”