Fugitive who murdered Anita Rose as she walked her dog is jailed for life

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A fugitive who murdered a grandmother on her morning dog walk in while he was living off-grid to avoid recall to prison has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years.

Roy Barclay, 56, subjected 57-year-old Anita Rose to “numerous kicks, stamps and blows” as she walked her springer spaniel Bruce in Brantham, Suffolk, on July 24, 2024.

The mother-of-six was found by passers-by but died in hospital four days later.

Barclay, who denied murder but was found guilty following an earlier trial at Ipswich Crown Court, showed no emotion as he was sentenced at the same court on Wednesday.

He had previously been convicted and jailed over a 2015 attack on a pensioner. Prosecutors said this bore similarities to the attack on Ms Rose.

Barclay had been released from prison in February 2020 but had not been living at a fixed address.

He had been wanted on recall at the time of his attack on Ms Rose over a breach of his licence conditions.

open image in gallery Anita Rose, 57, was attacked by Barclay while she was walking her springer spaniel dog Bruce ( Suffolk Police/PA )

Judge Martyn Levett described Barclay as “unpredictable” and “someone prone to dangerous outbursts at the slightest confrontation”.

“Due to your silence in police interviews, and you choosing not to give evidence in your defence, we will perhaps never know what triggered this outburst of horrific violence,” he said.

Ms Rose’s daughter Jessica Cox said Barclay had not shown any remorse.

Fighting back tears as she read her victim impact statement, she said: “He has put us through a nightmare which we can’t wake up from.

“I believe he’s cunning and I believe he’s enjoyed what he’s done and the trial itself.”

She added: “He’s not answered why he did what he did.

“What he’s done is horrific and it’s evil.

open image in gallery Roy Barclay has been jailed at Ipswich Crown Court for the murder of dog walker Anita Rose ( (CPS/PA) )

“He’s given no reason why he’s changed our lives forever.

“We will never have the answers we deserve as a family.”

It is understood the Probation Service issued a recall notice for Barclay following a breach of his licence conditions.

Suffolk Police said there would be a review of information-sharing processes.

Prosecutor Christopher Paxton KC earlier told the court that Barclay “lived mostly in the countryside, wandering the fields and lanes, sleeping in various makeshift camps”.

“He lived off-grid because for two years Roy Barclay had been unlawfully at large,” said Mr Paxton.

“He had been on the run trying to avoid the police and authorities to try and avoid being recalled back to prison.”

Jurors were told that Barclay had previously pleaded guilty over a separate incident in 2015 to grievous bodily harm with intent over an attack on an 82-year-old man in Walton-on-the-Naze, Essex.

The pensioner, Leslie Gunfield, had told Barclay that he would inform security about him going through rubbish bins at a Co-op supermarket, the court heard.

Mr Gunfield was left with serious injuries to his head and required 10 titanium plates for fractures he suffered after being attacked by Barclay.

The judge said Barclay “repeatedly stamped on Anita’s head with alarming similarity to the disproportionate manner in which you attacked Mr Gunfield”.

He said that, after Barclay’s release from prison on licence, he was living at a halfway house but “just upped sticks and left, never to return” on May 12 2022.

“From that moment onwards you had no contact with any of the services despite them texting and attempting to contact you,” he said.

The judge said Barclay’s “phones didn’t have a sim card” but he used public internet systems at places like libraries.

Simon Spence, for Barclay, said the defendant “accepts the jury’s verdict” and “understands the nature of the sentence” the judge had to pass.

Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Connick, the senior investigating officer, said outside court afterwards that Barclay was a “deceitful, violent man who lived off grid in solitude”.

“Three days after the attack he left Anita’s phone in Ipswich, enabling it to fall into the hands of others,” he said.

“While causing a distraction and diverting significant resources, this ultimately led to his downfall with further CCTV being obtained capturing his actions.”

He said he hoped the sentence passed brought a “measure of justice” to Ms Rose’s loved ones.