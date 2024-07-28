Woman, 57, dies four days after suspected attack while walking dog

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman four days after a suspected attack while walking her dog in Suffolk.

Anita Rose, 57, was found by a member of the public lying on a track near Rectory Lane, Brantham, at around 6.25am on Wednesday.

She was unconscious, having suffered a serious injury after leaving her home at 5am to take her springer spaniel Bruce for a walk.

Suffolk Police said in an update on Sunday that Ms Rose, who was receiving treatment in an intensive care unit at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, had since died as a result of her injuries.

A 45-year-old man from the Ipswich area was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of attempted murder while Ms Rose was in intensive care. He has since been rearrested on suspicion of murder.

Ms Rose’s family have asked police to issue the following statement on their behalf: “Our mum was well known and loved in the community.

“She was brutally taken from us devastatingly too early, and we have been robbed of so much time with her.

“She wasn’t just a mum of six, she was also a grandma to 13, a long-term partner, a mother-in-law and a special friend to so many.

“Someone somewhere must know something, and we urge them to come forward. We want to thank everyone for their love and support. All we ask is for everyone to cherish their time with their family and loved ones.”

A 37-year-old woman from the Ipswich area was also arrested yesterday on suspicion of handling stolen goods in connection with the incident.

The pair have since been released on police bail with conditions to return on 25 October 2024.

Detective superintendent Mike Brown said: “This is a very serious incident following which Anita has now sadly died of her injuries.

“The family continues to be supported by specially trained police officers as part of the investigation.

“The investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding the offence continues, as do enquiries to establish the cause of death. Though I can now confirm that the scene has been lifted on Rectory Lane.

“Local residents should expect to see a continued police presence over the next few days while enquiries take place, while additional officers will also be in the area to provide reassurance to the local community.

“Whilst searches and house-to-house enquiries take place, we are keen to speak to anyone who saw anything on Wednesday that they think might be useful to the police investigation and anyone living in the area that has CCTV or doorbell cameras.”

Police have recovered her missing Apple iPhone but Ms Rose’s bright pink zip-up jacket remains missing.

Anyone with any information or knowledge of the incident that could help the police with their enquiries should contact Suffolk Police, quoting 37/41580/24.