Islamist preacher Anjem Choudary ‘took caretaker role’ in terror group, court hears

Islamist preacher Anjem Choudary took a “caretaker role” in directing banned terrorist organisation Al-Muhajiroun (ALM), a trial has heard.

The 57-year-old, of Ilford, east London, is also accused of being a member of the proscribed organisation for “many years” and encouraging support for it through online meetings.

Prosecutor Tom Little KC, opening the trial at Woolwich Crown Court on Thursday, said that Choudary had a “warped and twisted mindset”.

He said: “Anjem Choudary has been a member of that organisation for many years and he also directed that terrorist organisation for a significant period of time from 2014 onwards and more recently he has also encouraged support for that organisation by addressing online meetings of the Islamic Thinkers Society.

“At the time that he did so, the Islamic Thinkers Society (ITS) was, we say, part and parcel of the same terrorist organisation, so that is ALM.

“Anjem Choudary did much of that, we say, whilst the spiritual leader of ALM was incarcerated in prison in the Lebanon. So in the absence of his leader, Anjem Choudary took a caretaker role at ALM for some of the time.”

The court heard terror organisations “may lurk in the shadows” to avoid being identified.

Mr Little told jurors: “During the period that you will be considering, ALM was not always active.

“There were times when arrests and interventions limited what they were able to do.

“But we suggest, Anjem Choudary never gave up. He bided, we say, his time.

“Similarly, there were also occasions when the Islamic Thinkers Society may have been distinct from ALM.

“But it was not distinct from ALM when Anjem Choudary was regularly and passionately lecturing to ITS in 2022 and the first half of 2023.”

Also on trial is Khaled Hussein, 29, from Canada, who prosecutors say was a “follower and dedicated supporter” of Choudary.

He has pleaded not guilty to membership of ALM, while Choudary denies directing a terrorist organisation, being a member of a proscribed organisation and addressing meetings to encourage support for a proscribed organisation.

Mr Little continued: “These two defendants were, we say, members of and belonged to ALM.

“They both have a radical mindset. They both share that warped and twisted mindset.”

The trial continues.