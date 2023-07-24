Islamist preacher Anjem Choudary appears in court charged with terror offences

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Islamist preacher Anjem Choudary has appeared in court charged with three terror offences relating to banned organisation Al-Muhajiroun, which he is accused of leading.

The 56-year-old, from Ilford in East London, is accused of directing a terrorist organisation, being a member of a proscribed organisation and addressing meetings to encourage support for a proscribed organisation.

Appearing in the dock of Westminster Magistrates Court on Monday wearing a black jacket and glasses, he spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address.

He was not asked to enter any pleas to the alleged offending during the hearing, which lasted around 30 minutes.

Khaled Hussein, 28, from Edmonton in Alberta, Canada, appeared separately at the same court charged with one count of being a member of a proscribed organisation.

His lawyer said he would not be entering any pleas.

The court heard that the case relates to “an extreme form of Islam”.

Choudary is alleged to have provided lectures to the Islamic Thinkers Society, which is Al-Muhajiroun “for all intents and purposes”, the court heard.

Al-Muhajiroun has been banned in the UK since 2010 but has continued under “many names and guises”, the court heard.

Bespectacled Hussein spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address in a Canadian accent during a 10-minute separate hearing.

He is alleged to have been in “close contact” with Choudary online to provide “a platform” for the group’s views for around two years.

Chief magistrate Paul Goldspring remanded them into custody until they appear at the Old Bailey on August 4.

Choudary was arrested in east London on July 17, while Hussein was detained at Heathrow after arriving on a flight the same day.

Nick Price, from the Crown Prosecution Service Counter Terrorism Division, said: “The CPS has authorised charges in relation to Anjem Choudary and Khaled Hussein under the Terrorism Act.

“The charges relate to the proscribed organisation Al-Muhajiroun, also known as the Islamic Thinkers Society.

“Criminal proceedings against Mr Choudary and Mr Hussein are now active and they each have the right to a fair trial.”