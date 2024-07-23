Jump to content

Timeline: International investigation that led to Anjem Choudary’s conviction

Anjem Choudary has been convicted of taking a ‘caretaker role’ in directing Al-Muhajiroun (ALM).

Sam Hall
Tuesday 23 July 2024 12:11
Radical preacher Anjem Choudary in Ilford, east London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Radical preacher Anjem Choudary in Ilford, east London (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Archive)

Following a trial at Woolwich Crown Court, Anjem Choudary has been convicted of taking a “caretaker role” in directing Al-Muhajiroun (ALM).

Prosecutors said Choudary directed the terrorist organisation for a significant period of time from 2014 onwards, and also encouraged support for the group by addressing online meetings of the Islamic Thinkers Society (ITS).

Here is a timeline of the international investigation that led to Choudary’s conviction:

– May 2014Omar Bakri Muhammad arrested in Lebanon. Anjem Choudary takes over as “caretaker” leader of ALM.

– September 2014Choudary arrested on suspicion of encouraging support for the banned terrorist group Isis.

– July 2016Choudary convicted alongside Mohammed Rahman for encouraging support for banned terror group Isis.

– October 2018Choudary released from prison on licence.

– July 2021Choudary’s licence conditions expire.

– August 18 2021Choudary hosts Telegram Channel “Call to Islam” – 715 people subscribe to it.

– Late August/September 2021Khaled Hussein, along with others linked to Islamic Thinkers Society (ITS), begin social media campaign calling for Bakri Muhammad to be freed from custody in Lebanon.

– September 10 2021Hussein sends message to Canadian undercover officer stating “The Islamic Thinkers Society are actually Al Muhajiroun North America”.

– October 2021NYPD makes first contact with the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command in regard to ongoing investigation into ITS.

– November 17 2021Hussein sends NYPD undercover officer a voice message which states that he is working for “Sheikh Anjem”.

– February 2022Hussein meets Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) undercover officer and sends voice note stating ITS are the “remnants of Al-Muhajiroun”.

– Spring 2022RCMP contacts the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command in relation to ongoing investigation into Hussein.

– June 12 2022Choudary hosts first online lecture for ITS – attended by NYPD undercover officers. Choudary goes on to hold around 40 lectures or classes for ITS up until April 2023.

– October 2022NYPD visits London and meets with the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command to discuss respective investigations and material.

– March 9 and 22 2023Covert recordings of Choudary speaking with his wife discussing his involvement in ITS and ALM.

– March 26 2023Further covert recording of Choudary speaking with other ITS leaders – Akbar Khattak and Abu Hamza.

– March 29 and 30 2023Choudary sends a message to ITS group chat that Bakri Muhammad has been released from prison. Choudary begins sending Bakri Muhammad direct messages the next day.

– April 2 2023Choudary hosts further online lecture with ITS which features Bakri Muhammad as a guest speaker.

– April 30 2023Covert recording of a phone conversation between Choudary and Bakri Muhammad – within this Choudary confirms to Bakri Muhammad that he took over as “caretaker emir” for ALM.

– June/July 2023Met Counter Terrorism Command officers visit the US and Canada to gather further evidence including geo-location restricted video of Choudary detailing his activities with ALM.

– June 30 2023Hussein reveals to a Canadian undercover officer his plans to visit Choudary in London.

– July 17 2023Choudary arrested at his address and Hussein arrested at Heathrow Airport as he arrives into the UK on a flight from Canada.

