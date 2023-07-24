Anjem Choudary charged with terror offences and directing terrorist organisation
Another man from Canada who was arrested at Heathrow airport has also been charged
Anjem Choudary has been charged with three terror offences including allegations he directed a terrorist organisation.
The 56-year-old from east London was charged by the Metropolitan Police on Sunday with three offences, following his arrest last week.
They include membership of a proscribed organisation, contrary to section 11 of the Terrorism Act 2000, addressing meetings to encourage support for a proscribed organisation, contrary to sections 12(3) of the Terrorism Act 2000, and directing a terrorist organisation, contrary to section 56 of the Terrorism Act 2000.
Another man, Khaled Hussein, 28, from Canada, has also been charged with membership of a proscribed organisation, contrary to section 11 of the Terrorism Act 2000.
A Met spokesman said: “On July 17, Met counter terrorism detectives investigating alleged membership of a proscribed organisation arrested a 56-year-old man in east London and a 28-year-old Canadian national at Heathrow Airport, after he arrived on a flight.
“They were held under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 and detectives were granted warrants of further detention allowing them to detain the men until Monday, 24 July.
“Both men have been remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 24 July.”