Anjem Choudary would not ‘make it on open mic night at comedy club’, court hears

Islamist preacher Anjem Choudary would not “make it on open mic night at the comedy club” because his “choice of joke is pretty unpleasant”, a court has heard.

Choudary, who was convicted of supporting the so-called Islamic State in 2016, is accused of taking a “caretaker role” in directing Al-Muhajiroun (ALM), as well as being a member of the banned organisation and encouraging support for it through online meetings.

During the trial, Woolwich Crown Court heard that Choudary, 57, had made a joke about terrorist attacks before a television interview and another about 9/11 during a lecture on the anniversary of the terror attacks.

In his closing speech on Monday, defence barrister Paul Hynes KC said: “He is taken to task for his sense of humour and we can understand why.

“He’s not going to make it on open mic night at the comedy club because his choice of joke is pretty unpleasant.

“People often make jokes that they are called upon later to reflect upon.”

During an online meeting on September 11 2022, Choudary laughed while telling listeners that Omar Bakri Muhammad, who founded ALM, once advised charging journalists £9.11 to enter a place of worship where a press conference on the anniversary of 9/11 was held.

In the passage, which was shown to jurors, Choudary could be heard saying that Muhammad also suggested starting the conference at the time the first plane went into the North Tower of the World Trade Centre.

The court also heard that during a “count to 10” soundcheck before an interview with broadcaster CNN around 2016, Choudary made reference to 9/11, the 7/7 bombings and the 2004 Madrid train bombings.

Prosecutor Tom Little KC asked Choudary: “Did you say 1,2,3,4,5, 9/11, 7/7?”

Choudary said during the trial that the joke was “not serious” and claimed there had been “rib-tickling” going on with the crew.

The 57-year-old, of Ilford, east London, is said to have given lectures to the New York-based Islamic Thinkers Society (ITS), which prosecutors allege was “the same” as ALM.

ALM was proscribed as a terror organisation in the UK in 2010, though it is said the group has continued to exist under various names.

On Monday, Mr Hynes said Choudary and ALM founder Muhammad were “reminiscing about the old days” in conversations between the pair brought up during the trial, adding they had made clear that ALM “no longer exists”.

Mr Hynes said Choudary’s conversations with his “mentor” Muhammad were “not a military debriefing”, but “two old guys shooting the breeze”.

Choudary said during the trial that ALM was disbanded in 2004 because Muhammad had a shift in ideology.

In his closing speech, Mr Hynes said Choudary had been characterised as being “effectively ALM till I die, a little like a football chant”.

Mr Hynes told the jury: “We say that once you abandon the assumption that he is a bad man and will forever be a bad man and there’s nothing that can be said in his favour, all the evidence starts to look weak.”

He added: “You must simply not be prejudiced against Anjem Choudary because he went on lawful demonstrations in support of causes with which you may disagree.

“In this country, everyone is free to hold whatever religious beliefs they want, however unpalatable they may be.”

Mr Hynes said the prosecution had supplied “tangential” material during the trial.

He added: “This is not a trial about the core principles of Islam. It is not a trial about Salafism.

“It is a trial about whether ALM continued to exist after 2004.”

During the trial, Choudary denied inviting support to ALM through lectures to ITS because the group “didn’t exist”.

Also on trial is Khaled Hussein, 29, from Canada, whom prosecutors say was a “follower and dedicated supporter” of Choudary.

He has pleaded not guilty to membership of ALM while Choudary denies directing a terrorist organisation, being a member of a proscribed organisation and addressing meetings to encourage support for a proscribed organisation.

Choudary was arrested in east London on July 17 of last year while Hussein was detained at Heathrow having arrived on a flight the same day.

The trial continues.