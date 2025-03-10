Man, 71, denies stalking actress Anna Friel for nearly three years

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man accused of stalking actress Anna Friel for nearly three years has denied the offence in court.

Phil Appleton, 71, is alleged to have sent “numerous messages”, visited the actress’s home address on several occasions and “left unwanted gifts” between January 1 2022 and December 11 2024, a judge sitting at Reading Crown Court heard on Monday.

The alleged stalking is said to have caused Ms Friel “serious alarm or distress” and had “an adverse effect on her day-to-day activities”, the court heard.

Appleton, of Springfield Road in Windsor, Berkshire, pleaded not guilty to one count of stalking causing serious alarm or distress.

The defendant, who appeared by videolink from HMP Bullingdon and did not have a solicitor present in court, told judge Neil Millard he accepted sending messages to Ms Friel and visiting her home address on several occasions, but denied his behaviour amounted to stalking.

A provisional trial date has been set for July 28 at Reading Crown Court.

Appleton will next appear in court on May 9 for a further case management hearing.

Anna Friel, 48, rose to fame with her role as Beth Jordache in Channel 4 soap opera Brookside.

She achieved international renown in 2007 starring as Charlotte “Chuck” Charles in ABC comedy series Pushing Daisies.

In 2017, she won the International Emmy for Best Actress for her role as the title character in the ITV and Netflix mystery drama series Marcella.