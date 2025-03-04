Woman charged with murder of two-year-old girl found in village pond

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A woman has been charged with the murder of two-year-old Annabel Mackey, found in a village pond in East Hampshire.

The toddler was discovered at Kingsley Pond in September 2023, after she went missing from her home nearby. She was found unresponsive and taken to hospital in a serious condition, where she died.

Detectives from Hampshire Police’s Major Crime Team carried out an investigation into Annabel’s death and her movement before she was located at Kingsley Pond.

Alice Mackey, 42, of Gibbs Lane in Oakhanger has been remanded into custody to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Annabel’s father released a tribute to his “beautiful, positive and very happy little girl”.

He also shared a photo of his daughter smiling while she was playing on a swing set.

Her father continued: “She had an incredibly pure and caring nature that we miss so much. She loved story time, dogs and her dolly. She enjoyed singing songs and nursery rhymes and had a very sweet tooth.

“Annabel loved to laugh, she brought so much happiness into our lives.

“She was dearly loved by her family and friends. Thank you to everyone who was a positive influence in her life. Please continue Annabel’s legacy by remembering her and caring for others as much as she did.

“The world needs more people like Annabel to spread positivity and kindness.

“Annabel, I love you so much, you are a shining star and you will be loved forever x”.